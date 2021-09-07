Liam Payne shares a HILARIOUS video about One Direction 'meeting' after Zayn Malik's exit

Liam Payne knows how to make fun of even the ickiest situations and his TikTok video was proof of that. The singer shared a hilarious post that was in his drafts for a long time. In the video, Payne was showing a funny reaction to Zayn Malik's band exit. In the funny video, Liam quips, "Are we absolutely sure what direction we’re going?!"

Sharing the hilarious video on his TikTok account, Payne wrote, "#sunshine forgot I made this a while ago hope you see the funny side." The video showed Payne acting out a reaction while the caption read, "POV the meeting after Zayn quit forgot I had this in drafts."

Payne's post went viral in no time as the One Direction fans flooded his comments section. While some were appreciative of his humour, others also expressed their disappointment over the singer making fun of one of the band's most emotional moment.

Malik quit One Direction in 2015 as he exit from the British boy band that also consisted of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson.

Zayn's 2015 exit from the band left not only fans but also his bandmates surprised. Malik quit the band in the middle of a world tour. Previously, Styles had reacted to Zayn leaving the band saying, "Yeah, I mean, it was hard you know. Part of it was... We were sad that someone had left." He told Apple Music's Zane Lowe, "But also sad that he was not enjoying it so much that he had to leave."

