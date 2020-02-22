Liam Payne SPOTTED heading out for dinner after his sister expressed concern about his mental health

Liam Payne was spotted heading out for a sushi dinner after his sister expressed concern about his mental health. Read on to know more.

Almost a day after Liam Payne’s sister expressed her concerns about her brother’s mental wellbeing, the 26-year-old singer was spotted stepping out for a sushi dinner in Los Angeles. The former One Direction singer was seen wearing a crisp blue shirt paired with black trousers and a black jacket, as he headed to a sushi restaurant, Daily Mail reported. He wore leather boots to complete his look. Liam was spotted out and about just a day after he shared an emotional message about the negativity her brother receives on Twitter.

“I dont use twitter alot anymore as this is the darkest place ive seen in the past in regards to comments about my brother and everyday it makes me worry if hes strong enough to take that much negativity in public daily, so it really is such a personal message #bekind,” she tweeted. She requested people to be kind to one another and seek help if they need it. “So spread happiness, be funny without hurting peoples feelings and push each other to succeed #bekind."

Shortly after she posted the tweets, Liam's fans sent their love and well wishes to the singer. He skipped BRIT Awards 2020 this year but her sister showed her support for his One Direction band member Harry Styles’ stirring performance at the award show. “Well that was a stunning performance @Harry_Styles', and later added, 'I bet the band category are glad that 1D arent together still,” she tweeted.

