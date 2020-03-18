Liam Payne urges fans to channel their creativity while self isolating due to Coronavirus scare

Liam Payne took to his Instagram Stories to give his millions of fans an update on what he has been up to while self-isolating due to coronavirus scare. Read below to know what advice the One Direction member had to give on channeling your creativity within the confines of your home.

Let's face it, all everyone who is anyone is talking about is coronavirus! The deadly pandemic has shaken planet Earth to its very core as positive cases count is on a rampage all across the globe. Even in India, the death toll is now three, with a recent Mumbai patient being the latest victim of the virus. Even the entertainment industry is in a standstill with stars like Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson and Idris Elba testing positive. Social distancing and self-isolation is the key element coming into play for preventive measures.

Amongst those celebs who are making the most of the free time while in self-isolation is One Direction member Liam Payne. Ever since the release of his debut solo album, LP1, the singer has been keeping it lowkey with minimal public appearances. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Liam updated his millions of fans on what he was up to, within the confines of his home. Payne revealed that he had shifted his focus to art and drawing as a means of furthering his creativity, as he shared a handsome laid back selfie of himself in a baby blue tee while rocking a pair of round spectacles.

Check out Liam Payne's Instagram Story on self-isolation below:

Liam wrote, "At home chilling during these strange times. Been focusing on art and drawing a lot seems like a good time for creativity... make the negatives positive guys."

We can't help but agree with Mr. Payne on using the free time to channel our creativity!

