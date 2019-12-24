Liam Payne wishes One Direction bandmate Harry Styles for creating history with Fine Line: What an achievement

Liam Payne took to his Instagram page to congratulate his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles on creating history with his sophomore album, Fine Line. Check out what Liam had to say to Harry.

Harry Styles owned December 2019 by releasing his sophomore album, Fine Line. With hit singles like Lights Up, Watermelon Sugar and Adore You, Styles' fans went berserk over the musician's songs in the best of ways. Even the critics can't stop raving about the One Direction member calling Fine Line as one of the best albums of 2019. Meanwhile, Harry has a ton of reasons to celebrate as Fine Line has landed his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. Fine Line earned an impressive 478,000 equivalent album units in the US within its first week.

Harry also made history as he is the first UK male artist to debut at No.1 with two albums - Harry Styles and Fine Line. Taking to his Instagram page to show his appreciation to the 25-year-old singer's amazing achievement is his 1D bandmate, Liam Payne. During various interviews, Liam has spoken about how he and Harry have not met each other often post the hiatus but that the Stack It Up singer has nothing but love for Styles. The 26-year-old posted the album cover of Fine Line and congratulated Styles for making history.

Check out Liam Payne's IG post for Harry Styles below:

Liam wrote, "Massive congrats H, on becoming the first UK Male artist to debut at No.1 with your first two albums! What an achievement, you must be over the moon."

We adore this bromance and how!

