Liam Payne's Death: New Toxicology Report Reveals Shocking Blood Alcohol Percentage

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of drug addiction and an individual's death.

A new report has offered more information regarding Liam Payne’s death. The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office No. 14 published findings on February 21, revealing that the former One Direction singer had a blood alcohol level (BAC) of as much as 2.7 grams per liter at the time of his death.

According to People, the Spanish press release also states a combination of "cocaine metabolites, methylecgonine, benzoylecgonine, cocaethylene and the medication sertraline" found in Liam's system.

Payne, 31, died on October 16, 2024, at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A toxicology report back in November had discovered 'cocaine metabolites, benzoylecgonine, cocaethylene, methylecgonine, and antidepressant sertraline' in his body. As per the outlet, a BAC of 0.27% can lead to confusion, disorientation, and impaired motor skills.

Additional probes connected Payne's use of drugs to Braian Paiz, who has been charged with selling narcotics for cash. Paiz previously said he did not sell the drugs but only offered them as a gift. Security footage on October 14 indicated Payne walking towards the reception of the hotel to ask for money, which supported allegations of a cash transaction.

The press release stated, according to the judges, "the evidence gathered reveals the onerous nature of the deliveries and enables the confirmation of the prosecution ordered by the previous instance."

In November, a previous toxicology test had established that Payne had alcohol, cocaine, and prescription antidepressants in his system within 72 hours of death. An initial autopsy revealed that he had incurred multiple injuries and internal and external hemorrhaging. His cause of death was confirmed as polytrauma in January.

Three people originally indicted for manslaughter on charges related to Liam Payne's killing—his acquaintance Roger Nores and CasaSur Palermo Hotel staff members Gilda Martin and Esteban Grassi—had their indictment dismissed on Feb. 21. Paiz and Ezequiel Pereyra, who are also charged with the distribution of narcotics, are also in detention. They face jail terms of between four and 14 years upon conviction.