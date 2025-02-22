Liam Payne’s Friend Roger Nores Claims He 'Couldn't Have Known' What Was Happening to Singer as He Is Cleared of All Charges

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Liam Payne’s friend, Roger Nores, who was caught up in the singer’s death investigation, has been vindicated of negligent homicide charges. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nores admitted that he always knew the charges against him would not hold.

Since Nores was with the One Direction alum in his final hours, he was initially considered a suspect in the singer’s fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina. However, in the interview, Nores claimed that he “couldn’t have known” what happened in the hotel, as he had left the premises 40 to 60 minutes before the incident.

The judge ruled that Nores played no role in acquiring the drugs and alcohol that Payne consumed before his fatal accident. The ruling also stated that Nores, a close friend of the singer, could not have prevented his death in any way.

The court referenced an email Nores allegedly sent to Payne’s family on August 23, expressing concerns about his friend’s well-being. “Despite accusing Nores of failing to communicate and raise alarms with the victim’s family, they remained silent about the email,” the ruling stated, according to The Sun.

Nores told ET that he always knew he was not guilty and was “totally expecting” to be cleared of all charges.

Advertisement

In addition to Nores, two other staff members of the hotel were also charged in Payne’s death investigation. The chief receptionist at CasaSur Palermo Hotel and head of security, Gilda Martin, were both cleared of manslaughter charges.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Nores admitted he felt “glad” that his involvement in the investigation was finally over. He also shared his plans to travel to the UK to pay his final respects to his late friend.