Liam Payne’s Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Honors Him With Sweet Tribute; Shares ‘Special’ Valentine’s Day Gift From Friend

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Kate Cassidy celebrated her first Valentine’s Day since boyfriend Liam Payne’s tragic demise. In a post shared on her Instagram story on February 14, Cassidy showed a gift she got from one of her friends: a photo frame with her and the One Direction alum’s black-and-white pictures in a collage.

“This Valentine’s Day gift is so special,” she wrote alongside a picture of her holding the frame. At the centre of the picture were both their initials and the “angel number” 444 written in bold.

Previously, Cassidy revealed that she and Payne had planned to get married in one year and wrote it down as their goal alongside 444.

Unfortunately, Payne passed away after his fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina on 16 October 2024. Following the tragic incident, the model reportedly began seeing the number more as a “sign” from her late boyfriend.

On Valentine’s Day, Cassidy shared a screenshot of a notification that came from an app tracking the geomagnetic activity of the northern lights that spelt 444.

“Liam and I were seeing the Northern Lights exactly a year ago today for Valentine's,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

She admitted to not deleting the app and insisted that the sign was real. She ended her note with a Valentine’s wish to Payne. After the Night Changes singer’s shocking demise, the model took to social media to express her grief over the loss.

“My heart is shattered in ways I can't put into words,” she wrote at the time. She recalled how Payne brought light and positivity to the lives of his friends, family, and millions of fans.

Cassidy praised his fun-loving spirit and kind soul before saying her final emotional goodbye. She promised to always love him and carry their memories everywhere and beyond.