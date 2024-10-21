Liam Payne’s Sister Nicola Payne Opens Up About Brother’s Tragic Death In Moving Statement: ‘You Are An Angel’

Liam Payne’s sister Nicola Payne opened up about the tragic passing of her brother in a heartwrenching statement, days after the One Direction alum’s untimely death. She took to Instagram to share a lengthy tribute alongside a carousel of photos.

Nicola began her note by mentioning that she always posted about Liam and his achievements over the years with a “proud sister alert” and how the status remains a constant despite the tragedy.

She then recalled finding out about the unfortunate incident through news popping up on her phone and turning cold on the spot before wanting the information to be “untrue.”

“I have spent days hoping that it was a mistake and somebody has got it wrong,” the grieving sister wrote.

Nicola went on to say that Liam Payne was “truly too good for this earth” and called the late pop star “an angel who just lived for making people smile and happy.”

She also noted how Liam always showed kindness to everyone he met with and said that “it shows with just how many people have confirmed what we always knew!”

Nicola further shared how they don’t have many pictures together as the family avoided taking too many photos to prevent making Liam feel like he was still in a room with fans.

Despite their action, the family considered themselves his “biggest fans always and forever,” Nicola confirmed. She then showered praises on her brother, saying, “Your talent alone puts you miles ahead, but also you being you.”

Nicola also shared how she looked back at Liam’s messages from the night she had Ffion and revealed that he was excited to meet her. She also remembered the jokes and laughter they shared at the time.

Nicola further revealed how Liam lived his life “with a motto of why bother doing something unless you are brilliant at it” and assured that he was brilliant at all he did.

She then called out the “cruel world” for being too quick to “judge someone from a few 5 second clips.” Nicola added, “they then think it entitles them to be able to speak like they know you. We knew you and we loved you.”

She concluded her statement hoping that her brother “finally found peace up there” and wishing that he continues to look after his loved ones as he did throughout his life.

Nicola ended her note, saying, “We will make sure Bear knows about his daddy and how much you loved him, we promise this. See you soon Liam, Love You xx."

Liam Payne was pronounced dead on October 16, 2024, after he reportedly fell off the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31 at the time of his passing.

