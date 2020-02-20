  1. Home
Liam Payne's sister worried about One Direction member's mental health due to negative chatter on social media

One Direction member Liam Payne has been receiving a ton of online flack by haters and elder sister Ruth Payne took to her Twitter page to speak about how she's afraid for her little brother's mental health. Check out Ruth's alarming tweets below.
February 20, 2020

The world came to a standstill when it was announced that popular television personality Caroline Flack had committed suicide on February 15, 2020, at the age of 40. Subsequently, celebrities took to social media to talk about how the media ill-treated the Love Island star and always pictured her as the 'bad guy'. "Tabloids will never hold themselves accountable in any shape or form for any death. I feel very sad for those who write these terrible articles simply for clickbait and a wage at the end of the year," One Direction member Niall Horan had tweeted post Caroline's demise.

Upon hearing about Flack's untimely death, Liam Payne's elder sister Ruth Payne took to her Twitter page to write a message to the ones who have been constantly hating on her little brother. After Liam's album LP1's debut, the singer has been mercilessly trolled by haters and there's been a ton of negative criticism on social media. "Also just wanted to say in the shadows of what happened the weekend, please #bekind  to each other and everyone on here and if you need support, please reach out and talk to someone, anyone, but please remember you are all needed in this life xx," Ruth began.

Check out what Ruth Payne had to tweet about the negativity Liam Payne has to devour on a regular basis below:

"I don't use twitter a lot anymore as this is the darkest place I've seen in the past in regards to comments about my brother and every day it makes me worry if he's strong enough to take that much negativity in public daily, so it really is such a personal message #bekind," Ruth continued and added, "So spread happiness, be funny without hurting peoples feelings and push each other to succeed #bekind."

When a fan replied to the tweets saying, "We're not all bad Ruth, some of us really are here to respect and support not just Liam but Louis, Niall and Harry too #BeKind," Ruth tweeted back, "And zayn xx"

Post Ruth's alarming tweets, Liam stans flooded the singer with positive messages. Read some of them below:

What do you have to say about Ruth Payne's comments? Let us know your views in the comments section below. 

