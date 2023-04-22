LiAngelo Ball and his partner Nikki Mudarris are expecting their first child together: ‘We can’t wait’

LiAngelo Ball, the famous basketball played and his longtime girlfriend Nikki Mudarris are expecting their first child together. The basketball player and the former 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' star announced the exciting news and shared the exciting news with an Instagram post, recently. LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris posed together for an Exclusive Instagram photoshoot for People magazine announcing the pregnancy. Later, the couple shared the pictures on their Instagram handles with the special announcement.

LiAngelo Ball and Nikki Mudarris announce pregnancy

The much-in-love couple shared a few pictures from their intimate photoshoot for People on their official Instagram handles, and wrote: "BIG thank you to @people for giving us this platform to share this wonderful news with the world. My partner and I are excited for this next chapter of our journey as soon to be parents!!," reads LiAngelo Ball's post. "Preciate all the love from my dawgs," the basketball played added in the comments section.

The mommy-to-be, on the other hand, took to her boyfriend's post and commented: "Can’t wait to meet our perfect little baby. I wouldn’t want to bring our Angel to this world with anybody else. I love you." The basketball player and the former 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' star's fans and followers are now showering them with congratulatory messages on their social media post.

LiAngelo about his family's reaction

The exciting dad-to-be spoke extensively about his family's reaction to the good news, in his chat with People. "My mom was yelling and cheering in excitement. When I told my brothers they were happy for me and also excited to become new uncles to my seed," said LiAngelo in his interview.

ALSO READ: General Hospital actress Sofia Mattson to welcome the second child with husband Thomas Payton; See POST