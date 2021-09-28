Licorice Pizza Trailer: Bradley Cooper plays Barbra Streisand's BF in Paul Thomas Anderson's 70s tale

The trailer of Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza was released recently and it marks the film debut of Philip Seymour Hoffman's son Cooper. The coming of age tale also stars Alana Haim, Bradley Cooper, Maya Rudolph, and Sean Penn. Set in the 70s, the first trailer introduces Bradley as Barbra Streisand's then-boyfriend in a hilarious scene.

Licorice Pizza revolves around Cooper Hoffman's teenage lead trying to navigate high school. Things get complicated for his character after he falls for his fellow classmate played by Alana Haim. While the majority of the trailer focuses on Cooper's character dealing with his feelings although the funniest interaction is later seen between him and Bradley Cooper's character of Jon Peters, the American producer whom Streisand dated back in the day.

Cooper shows off his amazing acting mettle in a simplistic yet hilarious scene where he is seen teaching Cooper Hoffman's character on how to pronounce Streisand's surname. There's also another scene with Bradley that completely steals the show as he goes onto breaks window glasses of two cars.

Check out the trailer here:

The trailer of Licorice Pizza instantly sucks you into its story and it being set to David Bowie Life on Mars? makes it even more epic.

It's no surprise that late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman's son Cooper chose to debut with Paul Thomas Anderson's film given how close his father and the director were. Before Philip Seymour Hoffman's tragic death in 2014, he collaborated with Anderson on several projects including Boogie Nights, Hard Eight, Magnolia, and Punch Drunk Love.

