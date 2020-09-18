The Lie: Joey King’s eerie performance steals the show in the thriller’s first official trailer; Watch

Joey King new movie The Lie just dropped its first trailer and it will give you all the chills! Watch it below.

The Kissing Booth alum Joey King has a new thriller movie being released in just a few weeks and you can now watch the first official trailer. The Lie is a movie that Joey made a few years ago and it will finally be released as part of the Welcome to Blumhouse series on Amazon Prime Video.

The synopsis of The Lie reads: When their teenage daughter (King) confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents (Mireille Enos and Peter Sarsgaard) attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception. The Lie will is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime on October 6.

Watch the full trailer below:

In case you missed it, Joey will also star opposite Brad Pitt in the Bullet Train. The film is reportedly based on Kotaro Isaka's Japanese novel Maria Beetle, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Bullet Train's script has been penned by Zak Olkewicz and follows the lives of five assassins who find themselves on a fast-moving bullet train scheduled from Tokyo to Morioka with just a few stops between the two destinations.

The characters start to realise slowly that their missions are very much related to each other with the final outcome showcasing who makes it off the train alive and more importantly, what awaits them at the terminal station.

