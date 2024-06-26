'Lies Spread Like Wildfire': RHONJ’s Danielle Cabral Seemingly Addresses Physical Fight With Jennifer Aydin

Danielle Cabral has given an update about her physical confrontation with Jennifer Aydin, which led to their suspension from The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Cabral posted a message on social media on June 25 following the airing of the episode on June 23.

Tulum-Themed party incident

The episode featured a Tulum-themed party where Cabral and Aydin engage in fisticuffs. Lamenting over having been lying for one year now, she noted that violence is not a solution but cautioned against provoking her.

Cabral’s Instagram post says- “For a year, we sat back in silence as the lies spread like wildfire. Hit after hit - lie after lie. But we held onto our truth and knew our day was coming.”

The fight took place during the shooting of season 14 in September 2023. The incident is shown when Aydin, 47, accuses Cabral of disloyalty to her hairdressers. During their argument, Aydin shoves Danielle, who responds by smashing a drink on her face. The clash was at Teresa Giudice's house, highlighting underlying strains between them.

Cast reactions and aftermath

During Rachel Fuda’s appearance on Watch What Happens Live hosted by Andy Cohen, another RHONJ cast member commented on this incident. Fuda felt that this fight had been schemed and accused these women of making- up such dramatic scenes before taking over there.

A source told PEOPLE that the reunion had to be called off following this fight, plus other issues among the parties involved. Another source mentioned that a resolution should be reached through reunions, but it was impossible because some parties were still angry. The network is currently looking into other ways to end this season.

Also, during Reality Checked by SiriusXM, Andy Cohen talked appropriately about canceling the reunion. He assured fans that once they watched the final show for this season, it would all make sense as unresolved conflicts seemed like playing a massive part in it.

Moving forward

Jennifer Aydin joined the show back in 2018, as opposed to Danielle Cabral, who only came aboard last season. This confrontation represents a significant turning point in the ongoing feud between them, underlining the high tensions within the RHONJ cast.

Thus, people are eager to see how these conflicts will develop and how the show will address what has happened.

