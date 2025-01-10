'Life Can Change in an Instant': Paris Hilton Shares Complete Video of Wrecked Home in LA Wildfires

Paris Hilton has visited the site of her Malibu seafront home, which was reduced to ashes by the raging Los Angeles wildfires. Hilton took to social media to share a video of the ruins of her home.

Hilton , 43, previously shared her heartbreak on Instagram with live news footage of the blaze, describing the huge pain of seeing her treasured home burning. Recalling her memories in the house, Hilton explained that it was more than just a house—it held her dreams, love, and family experiences.

Recounting the emotional effect of standing amidst the rubble, she shared a video featuring her entire mansion in ruins. She captioned the heartbreaking video, saying, "I’m standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable. When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock—I couldn’t process it. But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces."

She expressed sorrow over losing priceless keepsakes and the irreplaceable memories tied to the space. She also acknowledged the larger devastation and sympathized with others who lost their homes, pointing out that the fires have left many families facing similar losses.

Hilton added, "This house wasn’t just a place to live— It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family. It was where Phoenix’s little hands made art that I’ll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it’s devastating beyond words."

Advertisement

Despite the heartbreak, Hilton said she was grateful that her loved ones were safe, including family, pets, and children. She was grateful for the bravery of firefighters and first responders battling the wildfires, as well as supporters for being kind in such a difficult time.

She concluded, "Let this be a reminder to hold your loved ones close. Cherish the moments. Life can change in an instant, and it’s the love we share that truly matters. I’m sending all my love to everyone who is hurting right now."

The Los Angeles wildfires have driven out nearly 180,000 people and scorched homes owned by numerous celebrities, including those of Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, Jeff Bridges, and more.

ALSO READ: Celebrities Who Had To Flee Following The Los Angeles Fires: Details Inside