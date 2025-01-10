‘Life Imitating Art’: Milo Ventimiglia Is Shocked As Wildfire Grips His Family Home

Milo Ventimiglia, who is famously known as a big name from This Is Us, was another victim of the greater Los Angeles Wildfire. The catastrophe that has gripped a rich town in the USA has even largely affected the family home of Ventimiglia.

Opening up to CBS in a news segment, Ventimiglia expressed how he and his wife, Jarah Mariano, evacuated immediately to save their lives and had no option but to only watch their dream home burn down to ashes.

Talking to the outlet, the actor from Land of Bad mentioned that he lost his home on January 7, 2025. He then added that he and his wife horrifically watched their Malibu home burn “as flames took over.”

Expressing his state, the Grown Ups 2 actor mentioned, “There is a shock moment where you go, ‘This is real, and this is happening,’” further adding that he was looking at the security camera feed as the wildfire ruined their place.

Milo Ventimiglia, however, had simply turned off the feed later, as he had accepted the loss and found no good reason to keep watching the house footage.

Noting that in This Is Us, his character, Jack Pearson's, home is burned down in a similar way, the actor explained the parallels, stating, “It’s not lost on me, life imitating art.”

Moreover, the actor mentioned he and his wife grabbed as much as they could while escaping the disaster. For those who do not know, Jarah Mariano is also pregnant with the couple's first child and could give birth any day now.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: LA Wildfire Destroys Mandy Moore’s Beloved Altadena Neighborhood; Actress Shares She's 'Absolutely Numb'