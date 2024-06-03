‘Life Looks A Lil Different Lately’: Nina Dobrev Updates Her Fans After Major Injury Following Bike Accident

Nina Dobrev, 35, whose portrayal of Elena and Katherine in The Vampire Diaries quickly garnered her immense fame, recently shared with her fans that she met with a serious bike accident.

The actress's fans were shocked upon hearing this news and raised their concerns for the 35-year-old actress. After weeks following the accident, she shared a recovery update of her injured leg via Instagram. Check out her injury update post.

Nina Dobrev shares her recovery update

The XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a carousel post with multiple images showcasing her leg and hospital visits. Amid Dobrev’s recovery, she did not forget her skincare as the first picture from the post is a selfie of her wearing a face mask, with her injured leg resting on pillows.

The actress included multiple pictures where her crutches were visible, the post also featured a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, along with images of the Love Hard actress chilling with her dogs. She added a video of her boyfriend, Shaun White, an Olympic gold medalist, showcasing his silly dance moves.

The 35-year-old actress captioned her post saying, "Life looks a lil different lately. Trading in the "selfie" for the "leggie". get ready for the leg content because that's all I've got in my camera roll these days."

Dobrev’s followers shared their well-wishes for the actress. A follower wrote, “Full courage and strength it will soon get better kisses from France Nina.”

Nina Dobrev’s bike accident and her professional front

On May 20, the actress informed her Instafam about being hospitalized following a bike accident. On her Instagram handle, the Degrassi star appeared to be seated on an electric bike. This picture followed Dobrev being admitted to a hospital with a neck brace and a second brace on her Knee.

She captioned the post saying, “How it started vs how it’s going.” Her followers raised their concerns as they saw this post in their feeds. The actress was showered with well-wishes by her fans and celebrities.

As far as the Flatliners actress’s professional front goes, she will be seen in a thriller film, titled Reunion. The story is about a group of high school friends investigating a murder.

Apart from the actress, the film stars Lil Rel Howery, Jamie Chung, Billy Magnussen, Jillian Bell, Chase Crawford, and Jamie Chang. The film will be available digitally on June 28.

