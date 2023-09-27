‘Lighten up about the knives’: Britney Spears claims she was 'copying Shakira' after being spotted with bandages following butcher knives dance

Britney Spears, the iconic Princess of Pop, recently stirred a mix of concern and curiosity among her fans after posting a series of videos that featured her dancing with butcher knives and subsequently appearing with bandages on her arm. In response to the growing chatter, Britney took to social media to ask her concerned followers to "lighten up about the knives" and cheekily claimed she was "copying Shakira."

Britney Spears’ defense amid the butcher knives dance and bandage controversy

The whole thing began when Britney shared a video of herself energetically dancing, sans knives, in her living room. Dressed in a cropped white long-sleeve top, matching boots, and pink bikini bottoms, she added a touch of edginess with a black choker while gracefully twirling around. As per a report by PAGE SIX, The initial caption only read, "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today (emojis)" However, Britney later edited the caption and added, “Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon (emojis) !!!”

Despite her reassurance, fans couldn’t help but expressed their concern in the comments section, with one person suggesting that the knives were indeed real because an audible "clang" could be heard. Nevertheless, many of Britney's loyal fans came to her defense, drawing parallels between her and Shakira. They pointed out that Shakira had also performed with knives at the MTV VMAs earlier that month, without causing a stir. The fan’s theory of drawing parallels between her and Shakira now proves to be true, since Britney herself suggested in the caption of her recent post that suggests, “(emojis) Lighten up about the knives I’m copying Shakira (emojis) !!! Check out her post below:

The comments section of the post remains turned off.

Britney Spears’ personal life controversy

Since the end of her 14-year-long conservatorship in November 2021, Britney's life has continued to be marked by various challenges and complexities, which have been a topic of discussion and concern for many.

Furthermore, following Sam Asghari's filing for divorce from Britney Spears on August 16, 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences,” and them being separated, Britney has remained in the spotlight. Her behavior and actions have been the subject of speculation and scrutiny.

