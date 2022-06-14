Lightyear: Everything you need to know about Chris Evans' upcoming film

Another Pixar novelty is inching closer to release and with it are the fans who are eager to see the beloved character in shape once again. Lightyear is a spin-off of the blockbuster Disney franchise Toy Story in which the character of the toy Buzz Lightyear is a figurine of the hero we are about to witness in Chris Evans' voice.

Although the Avengers actor has shared how his transition from Captain America to playing the beloved space ranger in Pixar's new animated movie has been "intimidating." The film has been garnering a lot of positive expectations, so the bar is already set high. On that note, scroll down further to find out everything you need to know about Chris Evan's Lightyear.

Release Date

The highly anticipated film is set to release on June 17 exclusively in theatres.

Plot

Lightyear tells the story of young astronaut Buzz Lightyear, who, after being marooned on a hostile planet with his commander and crew, tries to find a way back home through space and time, while also confronting a threat to the universe's safety.

Cast

Alongside Chris Evans who is headlining the production are Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, James Brolin, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, Uzo Aduba, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr. in supporting roles.

Buzz's voice in Toy Story

An important detail in the film is the change in the voice actor of Buzz. The character was voiced by Tim Allen but in this version of the spin-off Evans takes on this role to convey the idea that the toy has been made after the story of this hero.

Director

Angus MacLane helms the project as the director of the film. For those unversed, he was also the master behind the 2016 film Finding Dory.

Trailer

