Lightyear: New trailer TEASES Chris Evans as Buzz, voice cast includes Taika Waititi, James Brolin & more

All Chris Evans fans assemble! Our beloved Captain America is all set to go to infinity and beyond as he lends his voice to Buzz Lightyear in the upcoming Dinsey-Pixar production Lightyear. The movie will follow the origin story of Toy Story's legendary space ranger Buzz on an intergalactic adventure. The film is set to release on June 17, 2022.

Director Angus MacLane shared his vision for the movie in a press release and said, "Buzz’s world was always something I was excited about," he went on and added, "In ‘Toy Story,’ there seemed to be this incredible backstory to him being a Space Ranger that’s only touched upon, and I always wanted to explore that world further. So my ‘Lightyear’ pitch was, 'What was the movie that Andy saw that made him want a Buzz Lightyear toy?’ I wanted to see that movie. And now I’m lucky enough to get to make it."

Check out the trailer below:

Meanwhile, MacLane also complimented the cast of the movie, "The cast for ‘Lightyear’ is truly a dream team." He remarked, “Each of the performers immediately inhabited their character, which gave us the opportunity to play a bit during recording sessions. This resulted in a level of specificity that elevated the material and brought additional depth to the characters’ relationships. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented and generous cast."

Besides Chris Evans, the voice cast includes Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi as a group of determined recruits. While Peter Sohn voices Buzz’s personal robot companion, Sox, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis also lend their voices to the spectacular origin story of Andy's Toy.

