Lightyear Teaser Trailer: Chris Evans as Buzz aims for 'infinity and beyond' in his sci fi origin story

Yes, the sci-fi adventure movie starring Chris Evans as Buzz Lightyear has released its official teaser trailer, and it's more than what fans had expected. For those unversed, the movie is a spin-off from the Toy Story franchise which will reveal the origin story of Buzz.

Helmed by Annie Award-winning director and veteran Pixar animator Angus MacLane, the movie has been scheduled to hit the theatres on June 17, 2022. This movie would also mark as the 26th animated feature from Pixar. The 1 minute 33 seconds video clip introduces a real-life human astronaut whose adventures have inspired the Toy Story movies that we have already witnessed. In the trailer, Buzz Lightyear suits up for an important space mission, as he boards a space shuttle and takes him to an unknown part of the universe. Towards the end of the trailer, we also witness Lightyear gazing proudly at his legendary green-and-white space suit.

Chris Evans as Buzz can be expected to be an iconic combo. Evans had opened up on the casting and referred to it as "a dream come true" for him. “Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day," he added.

Take a look at the teaser trailer:

While the next Pixar movie, Turning Red is arriving in March, Lightyear will hit the theatres 2 months after it. What did you enjoy the most about the trailer? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

