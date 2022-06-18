Lightyear Twitter Review: Fans promote Chris Evans' film high up in the ranks of best Pixar productions

With the highly anticipated Pixar-Disney production Lightyear out on June 17, fans took to Twitter to sing praises of the film to infinity and beyond. Directed by Angus MacLane, the film starred Chris Evans as the lead voice in the film and alongside him were other A-list names from the industry that gave shape to the outstanding film including, Keke Palmer, Peter Sohn, James Brolin, Taika Waititi, Dale Soules, Uzo Aduba, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

The film gained some headlines in the press before its release as the production got banned in the middle east for having a lesbian kiss in the cut. Evans came out and berated the critics who had given the film a negative review for their homophobic motivations and called these "idiots", a bunch of by-gone "dinosaurs." After coming out of the woodwork of a lot of homophobic hate, the film exclusively launched in theatres becoming the first film in 2 years to come exclusively to the big screens.

For those unversed, the official synopsis of the film reads, "Lightyear tells the story of young astronaut Buzz Lightyear, who, after being marooned on a hostile planet with his commander and crew, tries to find a way back home while confronting a threat in the form of the Emperor Zurg."

As for the fan reactions, all were lauding the brilliance of yet another Pixar hit. Even after scrolling for a long while, it was impossible to find any review on the film that as much as insinuated a boring watch. On that note, scroll down further to scan through some of the fan reactions to Chris Evans' film.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Chris Evans' Lightyear below:

