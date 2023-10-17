'Like a gentleman and...': When Ryan Gosling opened up about his late pet, George; said his dog started to 'look like an aging rock star'

Ryan Gosling's affinity for pets is evident through his unwavering devotion to various animals. His love for pets extends beyond dogs as he once owned a dog George and has even adopted a friend's dog, Zeke, who needed a loving home. Gosling's compassionate approach toward animals highlights his empathetic nature. He consistently uses his celebrity status to advocate for animal welfare, emphasizing the importance of adoption and responsible pet ownership.

Ryan Gosling on his late dog George

Six years ago, La La Land star Ryan Gosling got candid about his beloved late dog, George during his appearance on The Ellen Show. During the discussion, Ellen asked him, “At the end of the show, you wore a shirt, a tribute to your dog, George. That is the hardest thing to lose. How old was George when you lost him?” Gosling responded, “17. He passed away in December. And he was a good friend to me. But it's funny to say dog because I feel like there was something about George where he always--I think he felt like being a dog was beneath him. He would not do tricks. If you wanted him even to sit down, you had to sort of convince him it was in his best interest, you know? You're like, ‘Look, we're going to be in this car for about three hours. So, if you want to sit down, you might be more comfortable that way’. And then he might consider it.”

He continued, “One time, we were at an outdoor restaurant. And he was sort of sitting on the pavement, looking forlorn down the street. And someone got up to go to the restroom. And he just, I guess, had had enough. And he just got up onto their seat and sat down at the table. Like a gentleman, and looked around the table, like, ‘Yeah, that's right’.”

Gosling also revealed that George traveled with him everywhere and he also wore a tag all the time. He added, “George, as he started to age, started to look like an aging rock star. He was sort of skinny fat, and he had big hair, and no teeth, open sores, but still sexy.”

Ryan Gosling on learning Spanish

During the discussion, Ellen asked him, “Would you like to learn Spanish?” Gosling added, “I would, I would for sure. I am trying to learn Spanish. I do a word like every other week here on the show. I had, for instance, since Despacito was recent-- There's a fun saying that Eva's family says, ‘It's ay que rico, baby,’.”

