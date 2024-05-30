'Like a Real Man': Jerry Seinfeld Misses Dominant Masculinity Despite 'Toxicity' of 1960s American Culture

Jerry Seinfeld appeared nostalgic about the 1960s American culture with a longing for dominant masculinity. He shared his thoughts on the present day’s cultural shifts on a podcast while promoting his pop-tarts movie, Unfrosted.

Seinfeld missed the ‘agreed-upon hierarchy’ that dominated 1960’s America

Seinfeld, appearing on Bari Weiss’ Honestly With Bari Weiss podcast, mentioned how today’s cultural hierarchy has been “absolutely vaporized” in contemporary society, causing disorderly behavior.

"That is why people lean on the horn and drive in the crazy way that they drive because we have no sense of hierarchy." Seinfeld added, "As humans, we don’t really feel comfortable like that." He further stated that, without a sense of hierarchy, humans are not functioning well.

Jerry Seinfeld on dominant masculinity and feature film Unfrosted

The conversation also dwelt upon Seinfeld’s latest Netflix movie, Unfrosted, which is his debut as a director, discussing the fictionalized story behind Pop-Tarts set in Michigan during the 1960s. According to Weiss, the film brings about nostalgia for one conversation and one culture, while Seinfield said he liked that era’s dominant masculinity. Weiss said the film brings in “a sense of one conversation, a common culture.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

They agreed upon Sean Connery and Howard Cosell: “That’s a real man.”

Advertisement

“I miss a dominant masculinity,” Seinfeld said while adding, “I get the toxic thing, but I still like a real man.”

Seinfeld described this era's masculinity as embodying “stylish moves,” appreciating individuals who have “a little style in everything they do.” For example, he drew Hugh Grant into his argument, commending his fashion sense and manners as a well-known socialite. Grant plays Thurl Ravenscroft in Unfrosted, a Shakespearean actor performing cereal mascot acts, therefore exemplifying these traits in Seinfeld. The movie is currently available on Netflix and stars Melissa McCarthy and Amy Schumer.

ALSO READ: 10 Most Savage Rap Diss Tracks To Look Back At Amid Kendrick Lamar-Drake Beef