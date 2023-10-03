'Like a sausage...': When Tom Holland talked about his beloved pet and shooting Spider-Man in London

Tom Holland appeared to speak about his beloved pet, his love for dogs as well as shooting for Spider-Man in London, in an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert back in 2019. For the unversed, Holland skyrocketed to popularity by essaying the MCU superhero Spider-Man.

Tom Holland once talked about his dog that looks like a sausage

In the interview, Stephen Colbert spoke about how Tom Holland helped him rescue dogs, to this Holland replied, “I’ll always help with dog rescue anytime”. Holland was part of his Rescue Dog Rescue segment where they worked with North Shore Animal League America. Colbert and Holland presented rescued puppies for action with special Marvel-inspired names. Some of the cute puppy names included, Spider-Pup, J. Bone-ah Jameson, Black Widdle, Nick Furry, and Captain Americuddles.

During the interview, Colbert then brought up how Holland owns a pet dog. The Spider-Man actor replied, “I do. It’s a Staffordshire bull terrier, it’s basically like a really small fat pitbull.”

Colbert then joked if the dogs were meant to be fat or if Holland over-fed his pitbull. Holland revealed, “She’s a little stocky, she’s like a sausage with legs. But she’s a lovely dog, she’s very sweet, she’s very kind and I do miss her a lot.”

When Tom Holland revealed he had the best summer in London shooting for the US

The Uncharted actor also spoke about his experience shooting Spider-Man in London. He recalled, “I wasn’t living at home, I rented a house near the studio with my friends which I think was the best summer of my life because football was coming home, it was the World Cup was coming home and then it didn’t come home and we were all devastated.”

The actor also made the crowds roll in laughter when he said, “It was interesting because the first film was called Spider-Man: Homecoming and we shot it thousands of miles away from my home. And this film is called Spider-Man: Far From Home and I shot it like 20 minutes from my parents house.”

Holland even shared, “But no one gives me notes like my mum does.” He added, “I owe everything to my lovely mum.”

Tom Holland will be starring in the Spider-Man sequel which is scheduled to release next year.

