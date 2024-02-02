'Like, Eye Contact Is Insane': Drew Barrymore Opens Up About George Clooney Sabing Her As An Actor

Drew Barrymore and George Clooney share a lasting friendship, marked by mutual respect and camaraderie in the dynamic world of Hollywood. While discussing her collaboration with Masters of the Air stars Austin Butler and Callum Turner on The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore fondly remembered working with Clooney, who directed Turner in The Boys in the Boat. Acknowledging their bond, she revealed that Clooney had imparted valuable advice, underscoring the depth and significance of their enduring connection in both personal and professional aspects of their lives.

Drew Barrymore share George Clooney’s advice

In a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, actress Drew Barrymore expressed gratitude to George Clooney for providing valuable advice during their collaboration. While interviewing Masters of the Air stars Austin Butler and Callum Turner, Barrymore reminisced about her experience working with Clooney on the 2002 film Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, which he also directed.

Reflecting on her time with Clooney, Barrymore shared, “So, George Clooney. As an actor, I loved working with him.” Recalling Clooney's influence on set, she mentioned, "He saved me from doing things that I don’t think were serving me as an actor." Their collaboration allowed Barrymore to gain insights that impacted her approach to acting.

During the conversation, Barrymore highlighted a specific piece of advice from Clooney that left a lasting impression on her. She recounted Clooney advising her on the importance of maintaining eye contact in a scene. Barrymore humorously conveyed her initial resistance to the idea, stating, "He would say, ‘You never keep eye contact with people in a scene.' I’m like, ‘Well, 'cause it’s so intimate. Should we make out while we’re at it?' Like, eye contact is insane."

Advertisement

The British actor Callum Turner joked to the host, “I’m feeling the pressure to not take my eyes off you right now!” Barrymore adding, “It’s a very big deal in life, eye contact, and I almost feel like it's a little invasive so I sort of shy away from it. But George helped me realize I should not do that."

ALSO READ: 'I have listened to everyone...': Drew Barrymore halts the production of her daytime show after receiving major backlash from public

Drew Barrymore takes dating advice from George Clooney and Amal’ romance

Back in October 2022, George Clooney made an appearance on Drew Barrymore's talk show. During this reunion, Barrymore spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the experience, revealing that Clooney played the role of her "therapist" in the episode they filmed together.

Reflecting on their on-screen dynamic, Barrymore mentioned that Clooney provided valuable insights akin to a therapist during their conversation. When it comes to dating advice, Barrymore says that witnessing Clooney’s romance with his wife Amal imparted enough advice to her.

She said, “For me, looking at him and the way that he kind of held out for the right one is really good dating advice for all of us. I know that George is someone who always wants the best for people too. I think he sees sort of bad behavior or negligent behavior or, like, cuckoo behavior and goes, ‘No, no,’ but he’s also the guy that is playing pranks, having the most fun."

Barrymore continued, “[He] is totally devious and delicious, so he sort of embodies someone who is on the right life path like a very sage human being he always has been. He knows good from bad and right from wrong and yet he’s not lacking in any fun or mischief. He’s the most potent combination."

The Boys in the Boat, a sports drama directed by George Clooney, depicts the University of Washington rowing team's journey to the 1936 Olympics. Starring Joel Edgerton and Callum Turner, it premiered on December 11, 2023,

ALSO READ: Drew Barrymore And Dermot Mulroney Get Emotional During Bad Girls Reunion; Actors Shed Tears On Camera