'Like he's going on Safari': When Emily Blunt got her US citizenship alongside Matthew McConaughey's wife; Here's what John Krasinski struggled with

Emily Blunt has become a household name in the industry over the past decade or so. The beloved actress has taken on many iconic roles, cementing her place as a top A-lister. But for the unversed, Blunt is a British actress, who had to be sworn in as a US citizen in 2015, for her to get permanent residency in North America. In an old interview, she revealed that she wasn't the only one getting her citizenship that day.

Emily Blunt was sworn in alongside Matthew McConaughey's wife

In 2015, Emily Blunt made an appearance on The Jimmy Kimmel Live show, hot on the heels of getting her US citizenship. She admitted it was a "bizarre day," revealing "Matthew McConaughey's wife," Camilla, was getting sworn in with her. She said, "McConaughey shows up looking like he's going on safari. I was like, 'You could have worn a shirt and tie,' like Camilla looks amazing." But while it was a fun ride for the actress, her husband, John Krasinski, was dealing with his own struggles.

The Oppenheimer star revealed, "I said, 'John did you enjoy the whole ceremony?'" John reportedly replied, "I did. [But] I was doing the best I could not to stand next to McConaughey in that courtroom and go 'all right, all right, all right.'" For the unversed, this is perhaps the Interstellar actor's most iconic line, derived from his 1993 hit movie, Dazed and Confused.

Emily Blunt revealed she had to renounce the Queen of England

Blunt revealed things she had to do to become an American citizen, one of them was to renounce the Queen of England. She said, "Things like renouncing my queen." The Devil Wears Prada actress admitted that it felt "horrible" doing that. The 40-year-old joked, "Queen Elizabeth was like pst." She explained that the authorities don't require people to specifically renounce anyone, but rather any other sovereign government or authority outside of the USA. Blunt said, "I do get to keep both my British citizenship and this, but you have to renounce her," she added, "But I don't actually technically renounce her." The Brit explained the judge told her to "you don't have to mean it but just say it."

Meanwhile, Emily seems to have the best of both worlds since, as she frequently travels across the pond quite often, as well as as per many reports she's rasing her children to be both American and British.

