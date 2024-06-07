‘Like Somebody’s Strangling You’: Celine Dion On Performing With Stiff Person Syndrome And Having Broken Ribs From Spasms

Celine Dion gets vulnerable!

After teasing her diagnosis in the I Am: Celine Dion documentary trailer that sent shockwaves across the world, Dion opened up on the details of her Stiff Person Syndrome disorder. Despite having dealt with broken ribs and severe symptoms, the singer showed a brave face during a sit-down chat with Today.

Celine Dion on her struggles with Stiff Person Syndrome

In an interview with Today’s Hoda Kotb, the singing sensation showed her vulnerable side as she discussed living with Stiff Person Syndrome. It’s “like somebody’s strangling you,” she said. The disease is a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes stiffness in the muscles and causes painful spasms.

She demonstrated the physical symptom by placing her fingers on her throat and saying, “It’s like somebody’s pushing your larynx, pharynx, this way.” However, the symptoms are not limited to the throat and can also affect the abdomen area, especially the “in the spine, can be in the ribs.” The All By Myself singer revealed having experienced severe spasms that broke her ribs at one point.

The Grammy-winning singer delved deeper into the physical symptoms of the disease, which often included cramps in the hands and legs. “It feels like if I point my feet, it will stay in [that position],” Dion said. “Or, if I cook — because I love to cook — my fingers, my hands will get in position.”

All about Dion’s upcoming documentary

Amidst the Global star’s secret health battle, oblivious fans had anticipated new music and tours in the coming years. Although that’s not happening anytime soon, Dion will release a documentary on Amazon Prime Video. It will capture the moment of her diagnosis, the cancellation of her tour, and the physical and emotional toll of the disorder.

The singer’s been away from the spotlight since her diagnosis in December 2022. However, she made a rare appearance at the Grammys in February and earned a huge standing ovation.

The tell-all documentary I Am: Celine Dion will stream on Amazon Prime starting June 25.