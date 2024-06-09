'Like The Cool Kids': Valerie Bertinelli Shares Hilarious Transformation Video Attempt With BF Mike Goodnough Amid Daytime Emmys Red Carpet Debut

They know how to keep the spark alive. Yes, we’re talking about Valerie Bertinelli and her boyfriend Mike Goodnough who on June 7 made their red carpet debut and in Bertinelli’s words, her new man is no longer a red carpet "virgin."

As they got ready to attend the Daytime Emmy Award ceremony, they tried some new Instagram trends where they showcased their transformation of dress for a glamorous night. And both of them looked so engrossed in their own zone, just like cool kids.

Valerie Bertinelli shares transformation video with BF Mike Goodnough

Beloved actress and celebrity chef Valerie Bertinelli, along with her boyfriend Mike Goodnough were seen having fun while wearing casual jeans and T-shirts and trying to synchronize a jump for a popular social media trend video. The purpose of the video was to showcase how they changed from casual clothing to elegant attire for an awards ceremony.

They made a few hilarious attempts until they finally got the jump right, which made the transition in the video smooth. Then, Goodnough showed up wearing an all-black suit and matching sneakers, while Bertinelli looked stunning in a perfect white suit with her hair waving.

As they walked off-frame, the Hot in Cleveland star's delighted exclamation, "We're good!" was heard, followed by Goodnough's playful remark, "I could never direct for [you]."

Bertinelli shared the video on social media, captioning it humorously with, "Sooo… tried to make one of those newfangled transition videos like the cool kids. It went…well…like this." The video was set to an instrumental version of Queen's Under Pressure. She also added, "(We’ll never be the cool kids)," while tagging Goodnough's Instagram account.

Advertisement

Their relationship was made public in April when Bertinelli confirmed it on Instagram. Shortly thereafter, Goodnough also shared the news on his social media platforms.

Mike Goodnough describes the award night

Goodnough shared details of their evening out at the Daytime Emmys on Instagram on Saturday. He posted a photo taken with his phone while they were seated at their table during the ceremony.

"The Daytime Emmys with @Wolfiesmom last night was a memorable experience," he captioned the selfie, in which he looked fondly at his laughing girlfriend. Goodenough further wrote, "Many photos of us are circulating, but this one is my favorite. I took it at the table with my phone. It’s the one that truly captures our relationship."

He elaborated: "The celebrity aspect is fun as a novelty for a moment… but it’s just a part of Valerie’s job. It’s not what really matters."

Advertisement

Goodnough concluded his heartfelt message by describing how the couple ended their evening.

"Ultimately, we’re just two people who dressed up but then skipped the gala and went home to eat pizza together," he wrote.

Earlier, Goodnough expressed his admiration for his girlfriend, stating, "Valerie poured her heart and soul into that show."

He also mentioned that the nominations were a well-deserved honor. "Winning would just be icing on the cake." Regardless of the outcome, he was genuinely happy for Valerie and "so happy I get to be her."

ALSO READ: 51st Daytime Emmy Awards: Valerie Bertinelli Makes Dazzling Red Carpet Debut With Boyfriend Mike Goodnough