'Like the icing on a cake': Selena Gomez's stylist gushes about her, praises layers and 'superpower' of sharing vulnerability

The evolving style sense and fashion file of Selena Gomez has surprised everyone and the person behind it is none other than Erin Walsh. The celebrity stylist who is also the fashion stylist for Anne Hathaway, has established herself in the Hollywood fashion scene with every new look. Fans have especially loved the looks the two put together for Gomez's fun trip to France amidst Paris Fashion Week. Critics and netizens adored each and every one of them.

From her glossy black thigh-high boots with a white shirt dress to plunging corset tops with oversized coats, the style evolution of Gomez impressed users online. The singer's sparkly outfits and jungle print mini dress at the Rare Impact Fund Benefit gala as well as her main event and after-party looks at the 2023 MTV VMAs were also much-talked about.

Selena Gomez's stylist Erin Walsh gushes about her

During a conversation with Pop Sugar, Walsh said, "I think style resonates with people when we see someone really shining. My goal is always to harness someone's best essence and share it with the world." Talking about Gomez she added, "There are so many beautiful layers with Selena, and her superpower of sharing her vulnerability with the world makes it pretty magical. The clothes part is somewhat incidental in this way, like the icing on a cake?"

The stylist concluded by saying that she loves highlighting the cool, empowered, sensual, divine feminine stating that we could all use a little bit of tapping into that. Meanwhile, here's a look at some of her looks with Gomez. At the 2023 MTV VMAs, the pop star was placed on the best-dressed list for wearing a gorgeous Oscar de la Renta floral dressing gown. The 31-year-old then flaunted a vibrant purple look at the VMAs after-party.

Selena Gomez and Erin Walsh's latest fashionable looks

The corset mini dress was from Undone by Kate and won over the Internet for its simple yet intriguing appeal. When it comes to the Paris lookbook, Walsh chose a leopard print Ronny Kobo outfit and a white polka-dot Jacquemus mini dress for two of Gomez's lovely looks. The former Disney star also flaunted a Marc Jacobs corset top under an Alexander Wang blazer as well as a Versace crystal dress for her night outs in the dazzling City of Love.

At Gomez's inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit gala, Walsh chose three interesting looks for the Only Murders in the Building star to flaunt. The first look included a silver Valentino halter gown with a train and a 3D flower detail. The second featured a purple hand-embroidered Rahul Mishra mini dress named Iris. The final look of the night spent at the mental health event saw Gomez wear a black Monse long-sleeve jungle print velvet dress.

