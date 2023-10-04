'Like these photos I've been...': When Eva Mendes revealed why Ryan Gosling and her won't be walking the red carpet together this award season

The enigmatic relationship between Hollywood stars Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes has always piqued the curiosity of fans and the media. Despite being together for over a decade and sharing two daughters, the couple tends to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, especially when it comes to public events. Recently, Eva Mendes shed some light on their red carpet appearances or rather, the lack thereof, during the awards season.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes continue to distance their relationship from the spotlight

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have been a couple since 2011, and their love story has been a remarkable journey in the world of showbiz. However, the pair has notably shied away from the glare of public events and award ceremonies. The couple have two daughters together, yet their reluctance to appear together on the red carpet has continued. Fans have expressed their wish to catch a glimpse of the couple during these glamorous occasions.

Eva Mendes on refraining from walking alongside Ryan Gosling on the red carpet

Eva Mendes took to her Instagram handle to share some nostalgia-inducing clips from the movie where she and Gosling allegedly first met, "The Place Beyond the Pines," which was released back in 2011. A fan, perhaps driven by an inner wish to see the couple together on the red carpet, commented on the post, expressing their hope. They wrote, "Eva, I want to be honest with you, but I hope Barbie will get through the Awards Season just to see you with Ryan. I know I’m selfish and probably a dreamer, but I will never stop dreaming about it!!"

In her response, Mendes appreciated the comment but clarified, "You’re the best! What a cool comment; thank you. But we don’t do those things together...Like these photos I’ve been posting, I’m only comfortable posting because it’s already out there.” She added, “Oh wait - for those who may catch me in a 'lie' - we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film."

Eva Mendes has only walked once alongside Ryan Gosling on the red carpet. The couple graced together at the Toronto Film Festival in 2012, captured posing next to each other. But one can hardly disagree that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are one of Hollywood's most private couples.

