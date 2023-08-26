'Like this is a f---ing event': Cillian Murphy once spoke about negativity that comes with fame and how it evaporates with regularity

Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders (imdb)
  • Cillian Murphy shared candid insights into his intricate connection with fame
  • Murphy thinks fame influences perceptions and interactions

Cillian Murphy, renowned for his roles in Oppenheimer and Peaky Blinders, shared candid insights into his intricate connection with fame in an interview with Rolling Stone UK. Reflecting on the drawbacks of public recognition, Murphy delved into the ways in which fame influences perceptions and interactions.

The challenge of recognition for Cillian Murphy

In the interview, Murphy discussed the peculiar nature of fame, describing how it can magnify even the most mundane situations. He remarked, "It fetishizes everything: You can be walking down the street and someone takes a picture like this is a f---ing event." Despite acknowledging that fame can compromise subtlety and human behavior, he acknowledges it as an integral aspect of being a prominent actor.

Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders (instagram)

Fame's ephemeral nature according to Cillian Murphy

Relocating from London to Dublin with his family, Murphy observed the fleeting nature of fame. He mentioned how he goes unnoticed in certain places, saying, "Fame evaporates with regularity. I'm around [this restaurant] all the time and no one gives a f---ing s---. Nobody cares." He contrasts this with his own reactions to encountering figures he admires, he says "But if … one of the guys from Succession walked in here, I'd be all intimidated and shaky. When you're confronted with someone you've invested a lot in, or you think is amazing, the encounter is strange."

Cillian Murphy on Love of craft over fame

Murphy emphasizes the authenticity of fellow actors like Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon, who are driven by a genuine passion for their craft rather than the pursuit of fame. He says that they possess an intrinsic desire to create and contribute, free from the pressure of seeking attention. Despite his own fame, Murphy expressed a preference for a quieter life, finding the intrusion of paparazzi offensive. While his performances might be associated with enigmatic characters, he separates himself from those personas, acknowledging the distance between the roles he portrays and his true self. He said "I think it's the Tommy Shelby. People expect this mysterious, swaggering … it's just a character. I do feel people are a little bit underwhelmed. That's fine; it means I'm doing my job. Peaky fans are amazing. But sometimes I feel a little sad that I can't provide — like — that charisma and swagger."

