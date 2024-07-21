'Liked The Back-And-Forth': Latto Shares Thoughts On Drake And Kendrick Lamar Beef

In the rap world, rivalries have always been a big part of the scene, driving artists to push their creative limits. From the legendary feuds of the ‘90s to the modern-day battles, these battles are always exciting. Recently, the rap community has been buzzing with the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Latto, a rising rap star, recently shared her views on this ongoing beef. She thinks that these kinds of rivalries are not only fun to watch but also good for rap music as a whole. Here’s what she had to say about the drama and its impact on the rap world.

A nostalgic rivalry

In an interview with Billboard, Latto talked about the ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. She stated, “I ain’t going to lie: I liked it! I liked the back-and-forth. I thought it was healthy for the culture. It just felt nostalgic. I don’t think our generation has ever seen a rivalry like that. I f---ed with it.”

Latto really likes the competitive spirit between the two artists and feels that it’s beneficial for the rap community. According to her, people often focus too much on deciding who wins or loses in rap beef. But through this rap battle, two skilled artists are just showing off their abilities. Moreover, they are challenging each other to improve. She thinks both are incredibly talented and this rivalry is just another way for them to flex their skills.

Latto’s perspective on rap beefs

Latto believes that people often get too involved in determining winners and losers in rap beef. Her perspective is that the competition keeps the artists on their toes and provides entertainment for fans. “They both still that n----, they both still the GOAT. That s--- fye for the culture, bruh,” Latto added.

Latto’s views on rap beef are shared by others in the industry too. Method Man, from the Wu-Tang Clan, also supports the concept of rap rivalries. He believes that such conflicts keep fans engaged and offer insights into artists’ true selves. This is particularly impactful for younger fans who observe these interactions closely.

Latto’s new music and Ice Spice

When asked if she would engage in a rap battle with Ice Spice, Latto explained that she would only battle someone she felt could match her talent. Latto doesn’t think Ice Spice would be interested in serious rap beef, as they have different vibes and styles. She stated, “Would she even want to do that? I don’t even think she gives me like, ‘Oh, she wants to engage in an actual rap beef.”

Latto emphasized that taking jabs in music is normal and fun, but she doesn’t see the need for full diss tracks against each other. However, she doesn’t see the need for full diss tracks directed at each other. She believes that while light-hearted competition is fine, a full-on diss record might not make sense and doesn’t seem necessary.

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud has been intense, with both artists releasing several diss tracks. Drake released songs like Push Ups, Taylor Made Freestyle, and Family Matters. While on the other side, Lamar fired back with tracks like Euphoria, Meet the Grahams, 6:16 in LA, Not Like Us, and a verse on Metro Boomin and Future’s Like That.

In his diss tracks, Drake made several allegations against Lamar. This includes domestic abuse claims against Lamar’s fiancée, Whitney Alford. He also questioned the paternity of Lamar’s children and criticized his role as an activist. And, Lamar's diss tracks labeled Drake as a pedophile and colonizer, questioning his relationships with his family and the culture.

Latto’s new music and alter ego

In addition to her thoughts on the rap beef, Latto also spoke about her new music and her alter ego, Big Mama. She shared that she is excited about the direction her music is taking and the new persona she is embracing.

Well, the beef between Lamar and Drake is still ongoing, so stay tuned with PINKVILLA for further updates on the same.

