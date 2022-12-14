Lil Fizz’s trends on social media after his alleged nude photos leak online; Netizens react

Lil Fizz, the renowned reality show star has been making headlines these days for all the wrong reasons. The famous rapper was recently in news for his statements against his fellow B2K member and singer Omarion . But now, Lil Fizz has left social media bewildered will his alleged nude photos, which have been leaked online. The reality show star's nude pictures are getting leaked on the internet for the second time, this year.

As per the reports published by Hollywood Unlocked, the alleged nude pictures of Lil Fizz were leaked through his OnlyFans page. Reportedly, the famous rapper is seen wearing an LA cap in one of the pictures. However, the other two pictures are believed to be close-up shots of his private parts. The 37-year-old rapper began to trend on all leading social media platforms; especially Twitter, immediately after his alleged nude pictures were leaked online.

Netizens react to Lil Fizz's alleged nudes

The netizens, who are clearly shocked and confused by the leak of the reality show star's alleged nudes, have been brutally trolling him for the same. While some of them strongly believe that Lil Fizz himself is leaking his private photos through his OnlyFans page, others are questioning why this is happening for the second time, with the rapper.

"Damn lil fizz why you do that shit knowing they was finna eat you up like this!," wrote a netizen.

"Mannn not Lil Fizz showing bootyhole in 2022. My childhood crushes let me down every single day," reads another tweet.

"Never ever in my life did I think I’d ever see Lil Fizz from that angle. Love & Hip Hop Hollywood don’t come on no more?!," wrote a user.

Check out some of the Tweets below: