Lil Nas X ADMITS feeling 'scared' to show his 'vulnerability' on new album: 'It doesn't feel real quite yet'

Lil Nas X launched his highly awaited first album, for which he's been wearing a fake bump in pictures and videos on social media for the last month since the project has seemed like a "baby" to him. "I'm like a mother sending her child out into the world," he said as per PEOPLE. "I'm super excited for everyone to hear this piece of art I've been working on for such a long time."

The 22-year-old artist (born Montero Lamar Hill) claims he's "changed in so many ways" since he began working on the record at the outset of the COVID-19 lockdown. The rapper as per PEOPLE, added, "I've changed in so many ways," he says. "I've changed the way that I handle a lot of situations, the way I manage my sadness and anger and just understanding that I don't have to react to emotions in certain ways. I can't choose how I feel, but I can choose how to react. I've learned to let people's comments roll off my back."

However, Lil Nas X also said that two years ago, he would not have been able to be as honest as he is on his new song "Sun Goes Down," in which he reflects on coming to terms with his sexuality. "To be 100 percent honest, I didn't want to do that song at first," he says. "I guess it was because I've never done something so personal. I was scared to let people see my vulnerability, because I didn't want them to use it against me." He further said, ""But when I released the song, I got messages from people telling me that it saved their life," he continues. "It doesn't feel real quite yet."

Meanwhile, despite opening out about a new romance during the summer, Lil Nas X has recently turned a corner. "I'm at this point in my life where I finally realized that I don't want to fall in love," he says. "I'm so focused on my music career, and love takes a lot of time. It's a lot of responsibility, and I don't think I'm ready to have that extra responsibility on my shoulders right now. When it happens, it's going to happen."

