Lil Nas X Comes Back With New Exciting Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Theme Song Titled Here We Go!

Lil Nas X is ready to take over the summer duty of dropping bangers. He released his new song for Netflix’s upcoming film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, called HERE WE GO!, on June 28th. The song samples part of Harold Faltermeyer’s electronic instrumental composition for the 1984 Beverly Hills Cop film, which made generations of listeners bop to it for decades. Montero's fans have expected his grand comeback ever since the song has dropped.

Lil Nas X releases theme song for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F movie

Supported by a catchy beat, the 25-year-old queer artist delivers lyrics confidently, such as, "Move tell them make room / tell them make a way / tell them make a hole / Tell them boys they better hide / tell them lay low / tell them play it safe cause we don’t play at all." The best part of the song is that it brings generations of nostalgia together with a sampling of Harold Faltermeyer's iconic electronic instrumental from the Beverly Hills Cop movie released in 1984.

On June 25, the Call Me By Your Name rapper took to X to express his excitement about the new song, captioning the post, "So excited to release the best song of all time this Friday! also sorry; I’ve been so scared with my art lately. I’m coming around to myself again. I will make you guys very proud." This has immediately made fans anticipate Lil Nas X's next album.

Advertisement

Lil Nas X got emotional while working on the theme song for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

He expressed these same thoughts when he spoke in an interview with Netflix, saying that working on the track was “actually kind of insane” and made him “a bit emotional.” The J-Christ rapper shared his worries about being criticized for playing with the original Axel F music; nevertheless, he's happy to do it, he said.

The movie is scheduled to be available via streaming on Netflix starting on Wednesday, July 3rd, and shows Detective Axel Foley (Murphy) back on the beat in Beverly Hills. It stars Eddie Murphy, Kevin Bacon, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The first Beverly Hills Cop film hit cinemas in 1984, followed by Beverly Hills Cop II in 1987 and Beverly Hills Cop III in 1994.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "After his daughter's life is threatened, wisecracking Detective Axel Foley teams up with a new partner and some old pals to turn up the heat on a conspiracy."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X is known for his music as well as his daring fashion. This year, he stunned on the green carpet when he showed up in a stunning Raul Lopez of Luar piece donning 50,000 Swarovski crystals. This was followed by his very recent collaboration with Camila Cabello in her latest music video, He Knows, which tells an enthralling story. The video begins with the two singers beefing over a love triangle and ends with both of them making pinky promise that they will not fight about boys again.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Bacon Talks About The Most Challenging Scene In Beverly Hills Cop 4; 'Hit The Right Balance Between...'