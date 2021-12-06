Lil Nas X drops a star studded TikTok video featuring Olivia Rodrigo, Normani, Avril Lavigne & more

Lil Nas X has recently shared an iconic TikTok video from Variety's Hitmakers Brunch which features some of the most notable figures from the music industry including Olivia Rodrigo, Normani, Avril Lavigne, Tinashe, Chloe Bailey, Anittta and Jack Harlow. The artist passed the camera to these stars as they participated in his video.

According to People Magazine, the stars voiced over the "Bing Bong" bit from TikTok's sidetalknyc. The TikTok video seemed to have been fun as the stars lip-synced to a catchphrase from the New York Knicks fans. For those unversed, in the award show, Lil Nas X was honoured with the Innovator of the Year award by Bailey. The singer lauded Lil Nas X stating that he is a "once in a generation" artist who has changed "the world for the better."

During his speech, the Industry Baby musician also jokingly said that he doesn't care about who he offends with his music. Calling 2021 "pretty crazy" but "pretty fun," he said, "I had a lot of fun pissing people off." Quickly, he added that he has been kidding!

"This year took a lot of mental strength for me just to even continue to keep pushing after my debut reached such a high place so, so quickly, and it's very scary to try to follow up and keep it going," Lil Nas X said in his speech, adding that he could be himself this year and did what he needed to do. Opening up on his career, the rapper also said that he "put effort into every single part" of his career.

