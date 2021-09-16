Lil Nas X flaunts his 'BABY BUMP' as he promotes album Montero with baby shower; SEE PICS

In a trio of photos posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Lil Nas X flaunted his 'pregnancy stomach' while celebrating his baby shower. The rapper, 22, posed at the extravagant celebration, which included balloon displays, cake, and even a throne, and quipped that he was "about to kick off my baby shower."

Check out his post here:

However, later, the singer posted a promotional video for his forthcoming debut album, Montero, on his Instagram account, in which he was shown gazing around an empty event after no one came up. In the video, Lil Nas X was seen sporting a vibrantly colorful silk robe that fell down to his legs. Lil Nas X glammed up his appearance with a diamond studded necklace with a butterfly motif and a set of earrings. The performer then examines presents given by celebrities such as Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat, and Elton John. The video concludes with a picture of the rapper's behind, and a title board announces that the album will be released on September 17.

Check out his 'baby shower' video here:

Interestingly, in all three photos, the singer made sure to show off his baby bump. As per Daily Mail, Lil Nas X started working on his first album soon after the release of Old Town Road in 2019. The first song from the next album, Montero (Call Me by Your Name), was released to the public in March, and its music video sparked controversy due to its themes. Montero will include a slew of guest musicians, several of whom are mentioned in the promotional trailer. However, the rapper's first studio album is set to be released to the general public on September 7.

Meanwhile, later Lil Nas X also posted a video of him 'having contractions' and saying " I think the baby is coming." However, he also posted a short teaser of his upcoming album which releases tomorrow.

