Lil Nas X Gets Candid About Brother Coming Out Bisexual In His Documentary, Family, Queerness And More

Lil Nas X, born Montero Lamar Hill, rose to global fame with his groundbreaking approach to music. While the rapper has achieved immense success, he remains deeply connected to his roots and family. His relationship with his brother, who goes by the name DJ Dope, is particularly noteworthy.

The two share a close bond, evident in Lil Nas X's public expressions of gratitude and support for his sibling. Their journey reflects the importance of familial ties in Lil Nas X's life, grounding him amidst the whirlwind of fame. This connection likely serves as a source of inspiration and strength for the artist.

Lil Nas X opens up about his brother

The HBO documentary Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero, takes us on a journey through the Grammy winner's inaugural concert tour of the identical name. The documentary delves into Lil Nas X's personal narrative, highlighting the Grammy winner's candid reflections on his family's evolving acceptance while embracing his queerness.

Notably, the artist shares moments of openness, such as taking his father to a gay bar, underscoring the positive shift in familial dynamics. The behind-the-scenes film provides an intimate portrayal of Lil Nas X's life, shedding light on his experiences as he navigates both his burgeoning career and personal relationships.

While speaking to Deadline at the documentary’s Los Angeles premiere, Lil Nas X shared, “I thought [coming out] was just going to be like an elephant in the room for a very long time. I never would have thought to do gay stuff with my dad, but he insisted. He was like, ‘No, I want to go with you guys!’ So, yeah, that was the best night ever.”

He also revealed that his brother, Tramon Hall came out as a bisexual in the movie. “I didn’t expect him to open up like that on camera because when we shot that, it was very new to him coming out to even the family. It was beautiful though. He’s doing good. He’s been through a lot, but he’s doing better,” the singer added.

Lil Nas X on his music release

The HBO documentary premiering on January 27 coincides with the release of another song from Lil Nas X's upcoming second album. The initial single, J Christ, stirred controversy due to its religious imagery. The music video showed the rapper playing basketball against the Devil and portraying Noah on the Ark. After receiving backlash, Lil Nas X offered apologies on his Instagram handle to those who got offended.

Despite the mixed commercial reception, with J Christ debuting at No. 69 on the Hot 100, Lil Nas X humorously acknowledged the ranking on X (previously known as Twitter) stating, "We did it boys! We reached the funny number. Be very proud of yourselves. This is our moment!" Despite the song falling short of Lil Nas X's usual standards, he expressed pride in both the song and its video.

On Wednesday night, he remarked, “I’m proud of my song and the video. Everyone expected me to be upset or something. But I’m a very spiritual person. I’m thankful that I get to even be in the charts and still be in the conversation. And I’m making new music and it’s been so long. So I’m grateful for that.”

Regarding the anticipation surrounding the release of his new album, Lil Nas X further shared, "I'm a very spiritual young man. I believe that things are going to work out as long as I'm doing my part. I've never worked harder on an album or done more in my life internally to get things right. I'm excited for the outcome."

He went on to express confidence in the album's impact, stating, "It's going to eat. It's going to be something beautiful for the world."

The Industry Baby singer also disclosed his interest in exploring acting opportunities. Teasing potential developments, he shared, "There may be some things coming. I did take an acting class, and it felt like a therapy session. The guy honestly almost made me cry."

Lil X Nas documentary, Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero will be released on January 27, 2024, on HBO.

