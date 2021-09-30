Lil Nas X GETS CANDID on his relationship status; REVEALS he is single again

Lil Nas X is no longer in a relationship. In an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, the 22-year-old Montero sensation revealed his relationship status. During the conversation, Lil Nas X spoke about his dating life. “It sounds like from what I’m reading, that you have found somebody, are you, are you happy? Is there anything you can tell me about it?” Andy asked as per Just Jared.

“Where did you read that?” Lil Nas X responded. “I heard you have a boyfriend. I heard you’re seeing somebody,” Andy said. “I was seeing someone. Um, I kind of decided I didn’t want to anymore,” Lil Nas X said. “All right. Okay. Well, I have to, I have to, uh, assume that there are thousands of people applying for the job of Lil Nas X’s boyfriend,” Andy then said via Just Jared. However, Lil Nas X further said, “There are definitely a couple of people for sure. A couple of people out there…I don’t want to ruin anybody’s, uh, perception of ["That's What I Want"], but I don’t think I want any guy right now."

"Maybe I’m floating around right now. I just want to work on music and every now and then, you know, maybe I’ll kiss a guy, every blue moon, you know,” Lil Nas X further said. Meanwhile, Lil Nas X recently also opened up how he would’ve never had the courage to come out if he didn’t find the success he did through the song in which he collaborated with Billy Ray Cyrus.

“I don’t think I would have ever came out. I honestly felt like it was kind of my duty. Especially if I wanted to move forward. And [with] what I was doing, because authenticity is very real, and I feel like people can see right through that. And that’s a part of me,” Lil Nas X said.

