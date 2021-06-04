Lil Nas X gets a visually striking three story tall wall mural in Philadelphia in honour of Pride Month

Lil Nas X, who is one of the few Black rap artists to come out as gay, was honoured in Philadelphia with a massive and visually striking wall mural.

Almost two years after he came out as gay to the world, Lil Nas X is being honoured and how! The 22-year-old hit musician, who came out as gay on the last day of the Pride Month in June 2019, has been honoured with a stunning wall mural this year. Fans of the Old Town Road singer painted a visually striking mural that is almost as three-story-tall. The location of the mural was even more significant as it is painted in the "Gayborhood: area of downtown Philadelphia, reported Variety.

It doesn't end there! The mural is based on Lil Nas X's latest music video which is all things eccentric. Based on his look in the song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)', the mural is a a deep blue one and is located on the wall of the Writer’s Block Rehab bar.

The mural was executed by South Philadelphia muralist Ash Ryan and was commissioned by the bar’s owner, Ram Krishnan. Speaking to Variety about the idea behind the mural, Krishnan said, "Three years back, we painted a mural on one side of the bar featuring Alan Rock, the great Harlem Renaissance leader, who also happened to be queer. One hundred years after Rock’s time, I wanted another mural of someone who had made an equal name for himself in Black gay culture — someone who meant something to our community. As we looked at characters in today’s media with similar import, Lil Nas X revealed himself as that artist, one who is living his best self, was also an innovator, and an artist who best represented Black culture and queer culture."

Lil Nas X is one of the few Black rap artists to come out as gay. The mural's photos were shared by the artist Ash Ryan on Instagram. Check it out below:

