Lil Nas X indulged in a steamy onstage kiss with a male dancer during his performance at BET Awards 2021

Lil Nas X indulged in an onstage kiss with a fellow dancer while performing to Montero at the BET Awards and left everyone surprised.

The BET Awards 2021 were held on Sunday, June 27 and they honoured the contributions of African American artists in music, acting and more. Among the major awardees of the evening were Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and more. Although when it came to performances, nobody came close to Lil Nas X's sizzling act. The 22-year-old rapper took to the stage for a performance of his song Montero from his album Call Me By Your Name at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

During the awards ceremony though, one of the major moments of his performance was when he kissed a fellow male dancer on stage. For the performance, Lil Nas X was seen dressing up in a gold outfit that showed off his perfect abs. The performance had an Egyptian vibe to it thanks to the costumes.

The singer's onstage passionate kiss got everyone talking and he even received a standing ovation from Pose star Mj Rodriguez and a few other celebrities during the performance.

Although after the performance, the rapper did receive some criticism online but the Old Town Road singer made sure to respond with some befitting replies. While replying to a Twitter user who slammed the singer for his onstage steamy moment and disrespecting their culture, the rapper clapped back saying, "Y'all really like to pretend homosexuality didn't exist in African culture."

Other fans praised Lil Nas X's amazing performance and he also received love from Diddy who gave him a sweet shoutout on Twitter saying, "Lil Nas X did that!! Be fearless!!!" Many fans also particularly hailed the musician for giving them a moment to celebrate amid Pride Month with his steamy kiss.

