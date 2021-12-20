Lil Nas X pokes fun at his Covid 19 diagnosis, says not sure if he has 'Omarion or Alicia Keys variant'

Looks like Lil Nas X is using laughter as medicine after testing positive for COVID-19. The 22-year-old two-time Grammy Award winner revealed he'd contracted the coronavirus in a series of since-deleted tweets on Friday, making light of the illness with some jokes after confirming his condition isn't too serious.

"Now that I'm sure I won't die from COVID I will now begin making mildly funny jokes about having it," Lil Nas wrote in one tweet, according to PEOPLE. He then compared B2K alum Omarion to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. "I'm not sure whether I've had the Omarion or Alicia Keys variant of COVID but this has not been a fun journey," he tweeted. The controversial star also added, "I only talk to people who have COVID now. U non-COVID b****es need to stfu. Us COVIDers run this s**t!"

The "Industry Baby" singer's tweets come after he and Coldplay cancelled their performances at Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball after members of both teams tested positive for COVID-19. In their absence, British rapper ArrDee and rocker Tom Grennan were added to the lineup. However, The Call Me by Your Name singer appears to have realised that his social media musings were potentially offensive, as the Tweets have since been deleted from the rapper's account.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the United States and around the world, as the Delta and Omicron variants continue to spread at breakneck speed. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday that 43 people in 22 states were identified as having the Omicron variant in the first eight days of December, as per PEOPLE.

