Lil Nas X REACTS to his public wardrobe malfunction on Saturday Night Live; Clarifies that this wasn’t planned

Lil Nas X recently shared his reaction to his major wardrobe malfunction on Saturday Night Live during his performance. Scroll down to see how he reacted.
Singer and entertainer Lil Nas X is addressing a pretty awkward moment that took place during his SNL monologue. If you missed it, Lil Nas, 22, made his debut as the musical guest during the season finale of the NBC sketch comedy series and had a major wardrobe malfunction on the stand-up comedy show while performing. While performing “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” the singer engaged in some pole dancing but was stopped midway due to a rip and even had to put his hand over his crotch. It was at this moment that Lil Nas X seemingly split the crotch of his pants open.

 

After the show aired on TV, the singer tweeted: “NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV,” before adding, “i wanted to do my pole routine so bad this what i get lmaoo” He also recently lightened up the situation and posted a video of himself reacting to the incident via Twitter. In the video he shared, the singer also updates that the malfunction was not planned.

 

In other news, the singer had been in the news lately for speaking candidly about his coming out moment. In a chat with ET Canada last week, Lil Nas X admitted that coming out and telling the world he was gay was one of the “scariest moments of his life” and he was “afraid because I knew the world was watching, and all I ever saw for boys like me was judgment and ridicule, but it was because the world was watching, that I knew I had to stand in my truth.”

 

Also Read: Lil Nas X says he is unfazed by online hate comments

Credits :Getty Images, Twitter, ET Canada

