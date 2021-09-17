Lil Nas X releases Montero as he 'GIVES BIRTH' to his debut album in delivery video; WATCH

Lil Nas X has finally delivered his first studio album! After going into labor on Thursday night, the rapper commemorated the event with a video of the moment he "gave birth" to Montero. BABY MONTERO IS HERE," he captioned the post. "MONTERO THE ALBUM OUT NOW!!!" The rapper revealed his 'pregnancy' in a special photo shoot earlier this month.

Check out his 'delivery' video here:

Two nurses transport a pregnant Lil Nas X (né Montero Lamar Hill) into a hospital on a gurney in the video, as the "Industry Baby" singer is in labor with the album. The fumbling medical staff discover the artist is dilated — and it's time to push — after setting him up in the birth room. Moments afterwards, the rapper delivers a vinyl edition of Montero, which he passionately clutches in his arms. ‘It’s already Grammy nominated’, the proud musician says, cradling his little bundle of joy.

However, Lil Nas X initially announced that he was "expecting" the album in August, with a September 17 release date. In a special session for PEOPLE earlier this month, he even posed for pregnancy pictures. According to PEOPLE, the rapper claimed that the pregnancy concept occurred to him after hearing Megan Thee Stallion's line on his new song "Dolla Sign Slime" for the first time. "I was like, 'Oh my God, this is amazing,' so I immediately called my stylist," he said. "She was like, 'Wow, this all comes together. Your album. Your baby.' I was like, 'Yeah, this is my baby, huh?' As a joke, she was like, 'Yeah, you should do a pregnancy shoot." He further said, "I was like, 'You know what? That's actually brilliant,'" he added. "So now we have this entire thing coming out, and it's going to be amazing."

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X, who won the MTV Video Music Awards a few days ago with Call Me By Your Name, works on his album with a slew of celebrities, including Sir Elton John, Megan Thee Stallion, and Miley Cyrus.

