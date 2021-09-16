Lil Nas X REVEALS which two pop stars are his biggest inspiration; Find out

With his over-the-top 'fits and must-see performances, Lil Nas X is making headlines left and right, and he's praising two pop queens for their influence on his blossoming career. The "Industry Baby" singer, 22, spoke with Zane Lowe as per PEOPLE ahead of the release of his first album Montero, out Friday, on how Doja Cat and Miley Cyrus have impacted his career and music.

"Miley is just the sweetest person ever and I feel like she's one of those people that don't even realize how impactful and how much of a legend they already are," he told the Apple Music host. "And what they have done and what they're doing right now, even to this day. And I really admire her and her ability to constantly change herself." Despite her upbringing as the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus and her debut on Disney, Nas said he admires Cyrus, 28, for finding out who she truly is. "It's so hard to do," he said.

However, Doja Cat, 25, is another pop queen who has inspired the "Montero" vocalist, whom he refers to as a "f—ing star." "She is one of my biggest inspirations right now. It first starts with just watching the VMAs last year, seeing her out there looking like a f—ing star," Nas explained, referring to her "Say So" performance at last year's VMAs, where she took home the new artist of the year award. "It literally made me start going to the gym. Because I was like, 'I want to get in shape because I want to start doing crazier, better performances.'"

Meanwhile, Lil Nas' interview with Lowe comes just days after the singer performed "Industry Baby" and "Montero" at the VMAs on Sunday, where "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" won video of the year, best direction, and best visual effects.

ALSO READ:MTV VMAs 2021: Lil Nas X's risque performance came with an important message on HIV awareness