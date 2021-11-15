Lil Nas X reveals why Drake and Nicki Minaj REFUSED to feature in his debut album Montero

Lil Nas X has opened up on two celebrities whom he had approached to feature in his debut album Montero. During an interview with GQ, the 22-year-old artist revealed that despite asking Drake and Nicki Minaj to collaborate with him in some of the songs, the two declined his offer.

"I don't usually ask for features like that," Lil Nas X said, adding that every feature that he asked for in the album worked except Minaj and Drake. "I didn’t ask them directly. I wanted Nicki on ‘Industry Baby’ and I wanted Drake on ‘Dolla Sign Slime’ with Megan [Thee Stallion]," he added. Opening up on how things eventually worked out for him despite not being able to get the features that he wanted, Lil Nas X said that Jack Harlow was the "best option" for the song Industry Baby. "I’m not sure how comfortable Nicki would have felt with that video or whatnot," he added.

The singer also weighed in on how Montero didn't get to the top spots in music charts but he felt "blessed" with the album nonetheless. Reflecting on his journey, and his growth in the three years of his life, the Montero singer said, "Everybody was like, 'One-hit-wonder this, one-hit-wonder that.' And now it’s amazing that my competition was Drake," adding that Drake has always been his idol, hence he wasn't upset about losing out to him.

