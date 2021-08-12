Lil Nas X reveals WHY he turned down a role on Zendaya and Jacob Elordi starrer Euphoria

Lil Nas X is already making waves in the music industry and may soon do the same in the acting world too. The musician in his recent interview with Variety spoke about giving acting a shot in the future and also made a surprising revelation of being offered a role in one of the most acclaimed series, Euphoria which stars Zendaya in a lead role. Fans are now going crazy hearing about how Lil Nas had almost made it to one of the most loved teen shows of recent times.

The Call Me By Your Name singer mentioned in his Variety interview that while he would be game to venture into acting, he had to turn down the role on Euphoria owing to his commitment to his album. He said, "I was actually going to do ‘Euphoria,’ but I didn’t want to take time away from finishing my album. I definitely want to get into acting, but I feel I have to give it my all, and I want to focus on music for right now. I want my first movie to be amazing."

Although after his quote confused a few fans who thought he passed on the Euphoria role hoping to bag a bigger project, the singer further clarified his views about not taking on the show in a tweet saying, "btw this was not me saying im too good for euphoria, that’s literally one of my favorite shows right now."

While the singer didn't mention which role he was offered on the show, the series did consist of some impressive roles apart from Zendaya's lead Rue such as Jacob Elordi's Nate among others. Fans are certainly disappointed about missing out on a Zendaya and Lil Nas X collaboration though.

