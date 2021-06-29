Lil Nas X REVEALS why he was 'trembling' on stage during his BET Awards 2021 performance

Lil Nas X spoke about how he prepared for his much-talked-about performance at the BET Awards 2021 in a recent tweet.

Lil Nas X left everyone surprised with his performance during BET Awards 2021. The rapper indulged in an onstage kiss with a fellow male dancer as he performed to Montero. The singer's kiss received a lot of love from fans who hailed him for making a bold statement at the ceremony especially in the midst of Pride month. Although Lil Nas equally faced backlash as well from netizens who found it inappropriate though the singer promptly clapped back at them.

In a recent tweet, Lil Nas X opened up about prepping for the performance and how it was difficult for him. The rapper spoke about being a bundle of nerves as he said, "It took me a lot of time to mentally prepare for this performance. while on stage I was trembling knowing that I was performing something like that in front of my straight peers. even during the performance I was having a hard time calming my nerves. thank you guys for the love."

The rapper's performance was also lauded by other artists such as Diddy and Mj Rodriguez. While the Pose star gave him a standing ovation at the awards ceremony, Diddy took to social media to laud the singer.

After a fan questioned Lil Nas as to why he went ahead with the kiss if he was nervous about it, the rapper replied saying, "if you don’t push yourself outside of your comfort zone you will never grow."

Lil Nas X had mentioned it previously that his music will push the boundaries when it comes to making strong points for the LGBTQIA community. He also mentioned in a letter he wrote to his younger self about coming out that his music "will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist."

ALSO READ: Lil Nas X indulged in a steamy onstage kiss with a male dancer during his performance at BET Awards 2021

Share your comment ×