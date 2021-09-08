Lil Nas X shocked by a Marvel fan theory which proves that he survived Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War

*Spoiler Alert - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings*

With Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings released worldwide, Marvel fans are coming up with all sorts of analyses and theories, and netizens have just realized that Lil Nas X had survived supervillain Thanos’ infamous finger snap during Avengers: Infinity War which removed 50% of the world’s human population.

According to a fan on the popular social media platform Reddit, if Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was indeed set at a timeline which was after Avengers: Endgame, that means the events in Shang-Chi’s movie occurred post 2023. In the movie, Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Kate (Awkwafina) were performing Lil Nas X’s famous ‘Old Town Road’ which the singer had released in 2019. Given the fact that the infamous Thanos’ finger snap occurred in Avengers: Infinity War, whose events happened in 2018, it is evident that Lil Nas X was one of the survivors who went ahead to release his song in the early months of 2019.

Taking to Twitter, the Montero singer even acknowledged the fan theory, and fans could understand that he was completely blown away by the sheer brilliance of the analysis. “Holy s**t,” he captioned the screengrab of the theory with. The theory might not be completely related to the characters of MCU, but it does connect our world with the movie, which is enough for fans to ponder upon it. Many netizens are even wondering whether MCU superheroes have already heard Lil Nas X’s upcoming album or not, since they are already in the year 2023.

Take a look at Lil Nas X’s tweet:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hit Indian theatres on September 3.

ALSO READ: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings OUTPERFORMS with weekend box office collection; Simu Liu is ECSTATIC