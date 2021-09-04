Lil Nas X SLAMS negative tweets after doing 'pregnancy' shoot to promote new album

Lil Nas X debuted his first album Montero in an unusual manner, announcing that he is 'pregnant' with a new 'baby,' which is really his album. While many applauded his one-of-a-kind efforts, some chose to respond harshly to the pictures and videos. However, the rapper (real name Montero Lamar Hill) responded with a series of funny tweets.

According to Just Jared, one Twitter user wrote that they were tired of Lil Nas X‘s antics, and told him he was ugly. Lil Nas X jokingly clapped back, tweeting, “you really on here calling a young mother to be ugly?” Another troll wrote that Lil Nas X's antics are "outlandish" and that "you will never see a white, Asian, Hispanic, or Arab equivalent to him in the entertainment industry" because they would not "tolerate" such actions. Lil Nas X hit back, writing, “one day y’all will learn i am not a representation of anyone but lil nas x.”

Interestingly, he also retweeted some of the more encouraging and hilarious messages, such as one from daytime talk show presenter Maury Povich, who quote-retweeted his 'pregnancy' pictures and wrote, 'You ARE the father!' in a dig at his own show, which often exposes the actual paternity for expectant parents. However, after responding to several negative comments, Lil Nas X tweeted, “let me get offline, all of this negative energy is not good for the baby.”

Meanwhile, later, the rapper took to his Instagram and posted more pictures showing him 'pregnant.' The rapper captioned his post, "2 WEEKS UNTIL BABY MONTERO ARRIVES, what are u guys bringing to the baby shower?''

